Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VONOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VONOY opened at $32.56 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.