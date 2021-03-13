Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.