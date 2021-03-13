Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,365 shares of company stock worth $20,962,543 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

