W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Short Interest Update

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WTCG stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56. W Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

About W Technologies

W Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities or to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in providing social media and mobile marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Winning Edge International, Inc and changed its name to W Technologies, Inc in 2007.

