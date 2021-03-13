Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

