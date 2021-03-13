Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

WMMVY opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

