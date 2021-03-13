Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 35,007 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,182,886.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TMDX opened at $36.22 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $983.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

