Warburg Research Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.20 ($27.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.09 ($31.87).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €25.82 ($30.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

