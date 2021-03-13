Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,528. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

