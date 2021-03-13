Wealthquest Corp Acquires 79 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

