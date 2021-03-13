WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Decreased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

