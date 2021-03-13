WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $88.49 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.