Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

