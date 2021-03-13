Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD opened at $199.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.