Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 25,666 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,877,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,451,000 after buying an additional 50,109 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EMD opened at $13.17 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

