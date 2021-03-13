Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,844,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock valued at $296,218,454. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DCT opened at $46.32 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -421.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

