Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $20.57 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Textron worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

