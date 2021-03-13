Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $21.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 605,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $77.88.

