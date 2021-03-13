Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.