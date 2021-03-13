Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $25,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in NV5 Global by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NV5 Global by 39.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NV5 Global by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 36.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

