Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OneMain were worth $22,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of OneMain by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $56.71 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.86%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

