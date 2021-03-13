Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 188,774 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 188,774 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.42% of Hanesbrands worth $21,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock worth $2,916,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

