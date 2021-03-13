Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 277,440 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,440 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.21% of Owens & Minor worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 151,943 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,572,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $36.46 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

