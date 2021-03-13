Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.86.

NYSE DY opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $15,239,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,042,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

