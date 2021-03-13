Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 3,044.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 514,228 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

