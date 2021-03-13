Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

