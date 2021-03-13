Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,894 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.69 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

