Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wedbush

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Western Digital by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,978 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

