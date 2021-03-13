Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 160.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 429.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 272,537 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Masco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.84 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

