Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,612 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 510,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 6,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

