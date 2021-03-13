Westpac Banking Corp Buys 18,900 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of UGI worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UGI by 53.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 268,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 67.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 260,390 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.