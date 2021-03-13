Westpac Banking Corp Buys 20,400 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

