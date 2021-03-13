Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

