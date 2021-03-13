Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $353.04 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

