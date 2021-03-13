Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,642 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

