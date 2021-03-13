Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,479 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.68 and its 200 day moving average is $193.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $246.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

