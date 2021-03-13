Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 26,863 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,944,000 after buying an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,491,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,471,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,740,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,282,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,951,000 after buying an additional 294,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

