Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 7,289 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $10.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.52. 4,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.72. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.