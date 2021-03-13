Westpac Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 9,682 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.24. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.