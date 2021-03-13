Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

