Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $149.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

