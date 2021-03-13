Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $100.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

