Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

