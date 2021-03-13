Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 642 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

