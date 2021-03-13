Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cowen by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Cowen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cowen by 54.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

