Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

