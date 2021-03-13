Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.65 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

