Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,495 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.53.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $264.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average is $185.12.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

