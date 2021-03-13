Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $625.15. 51,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $618.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

