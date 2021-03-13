Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Weyco Group stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 596.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.